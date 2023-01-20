Briefs - covid map for Jan 25.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What a difference a week can make! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kern County and most of California dropped to a low ranking for COVID-19 transmission last week, with just 17 of the state’s 58 counties ranked medium and none ranked high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.