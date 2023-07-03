Wedged between discussions on report cards and playgrounds, Kern officials took the time June 27 to break down exactly how parks are funded.

Without getting too specific, a lot goes into funding a park: its size, the facilities present, how much money it generates, access to grant money — all of these are considered, according to a presentation by Kern Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop who mapped out the funding network for the 15 different parks and recreation districts throughout the county.