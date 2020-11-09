Kern County Public Health Services reports there have been 1,203 confirmed cases among residents of the 93561 ZIP code since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports that 740 of those people have recovered, and another 90 people are presumed to have recovered, according to counts available as of Monday.
The county announced 73 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County on Monday, but it does not break down where those latest cases are located.
That brings total cases in Kern to 35,467 since the pandemic began. There have been 429 COVID-19-related deaths in that same time.
Public Health reports that approximately 26,000 people have or are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
The state reports that 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
