Kern County Public Health Services reports that as of Monday, there have been a total of 3,866 confirmed coronavirus cases in the 93561 ZIP code since the pandemic began.
Of those, 1,653 people have recovered from their illness and 2,104 people are presumed to have recovered.
Countywide, Public Health reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, and no new deaths.
The county's count of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is 109,320. There have been 1,376 deaths.
Public Health reports that 39,080 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,562 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,311 people age 17 and under; 65,900 ages 18 to 49; 19,897 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,121 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.
