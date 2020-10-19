Kern County Public Health Services, in its Monday update, said there have now been 1,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the 93561 ZIP code since reporting began seven months ago.
Of those, 725 people have recovered from their illness and another 44 are presumed to have recovered, according to the county data. The county has not provided data on the number of deaths by ZIP code.
Countywide, there have been 410 deaths and 33,497 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
Public Health says 16,933 people have recovered from their illness as of Monday.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,831 people up to age 17; 20,780 people ages 18 to 49; 6,002 people ages 50 to 64; 2,877 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday. The numbers are generally updated a few times per week.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
