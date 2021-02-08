There have been 3,556 coronavirus cases in the 93561 ZIP code since the pandemic began, according to Kern County Public Health Services numbers available as of Monday.
Of those, 1,246 people have recovered from the illness and 1,208 people are presumed to have recovered.
As of Monday, Kern County's case count stands at 97,522 since the pandemic began. There have been 659 deaths.
Public Health reports 32,898 people have recovered from their illness, and 42,186 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases throughout the county: 11,664 up to age 17; 59,070 people ages 18 to 49; 17,660 people ages 50 to 64; 9,063 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 270 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 59 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.
