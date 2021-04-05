There have been a total of 3,754 confirmed coronavirus cases in the 93561 ZIP code since the pandemic began, according to Kern County Public Health Services numbers available as of Monday.
Of those, 1,630 people have recovered, and 2,017 people are presumed to have recovered, Public Health reports.
As of Monday, the count of deaths countywide since the pandemic began is 1,291, and cases are at 106,480.
Public Health reports that 38,128 people countywide have recovered from the illness, and 64,503 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,858 up to age 17; 64,209 ages 18 to 49; 19,415 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,926 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 50 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 14 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services announced Monday that now anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.