Kern County Public Health Services reports there have been a total of 1,130 coronavirus cases in the 93561 ZIP code since reporting began in mid-March.
Public Health reported Monday that of those, 721 people have recovered from their illness and 42 people are presumed to have recovered.
Countywide, there have been a total of 33,020 confirmed cases, and 395 deaths.
The state reports that 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
