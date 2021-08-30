Kern County Public Health Services reported four new coronavirus deaths and 1,482 new confirmed cases in the county on Monday.
That brings the countywide count of deaths to 1,462 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 124,432.
In the 93561 ZIP code, there have been 4,361 cases; 1,723 people have recovered from their illness and 2,360 people are presumed to have recovered.
Of the variant cases that have been identified, 132 have been identified as delta cases and 73 have been identified as alpha.
Public Health reports that 114,529 people have recovered from the illness, or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
There are 344,541 fully vaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 257 post-vaccine cases, including 16 post-vaccine hospitalizations. There are 576,110 unvaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 30,465 unvaccinated cases including 1,522 unvaccinated hospitalizations.
Since Kern County first began vaccinating residents on Jan. 21, the unvaccinated account for 99.16 percent of positive cases, and 98.96 percent of hospitalizations. Since that date, vaccinated people account for .07 percent of positive cases, and .005 of hospitalizations.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 16,459 people age 17 and under; 74,909 ages 18 to 49; 21,957 people ages 50 to 64; and 11,043 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 280 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 51 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.
