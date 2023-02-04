Briefs - covid map for Feb 8.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Although some California counties had high levels of transmission last week, Kern County and much of the state maintained a low ranking for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC uses transmission rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.