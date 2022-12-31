Briefs - covid map for Jan 4.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

After a week ranking with a high rate of transmission of COVID-19, Kern County dropped back to a low level last week while most of the state was at a medium rate. Only Los Angeles and Imperial counties remained at a high rate.

