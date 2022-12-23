Covid update for Dec 28.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County jumped from low the previous week to join 19 other California counties considered to have high COVID-19 transmission last week.

