Briefs - covid map for Dec 21.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County was among 18 California counties considered to have low COVID-19 transmission last week as two counties — Los Angeles and Imperial — were judged to have a high transmission rate with the remaining San Bernardino and Kings — jumped to high transmission with the remaining 36 counties at medium.

