The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to purchase a second sorting machine that elections staff says will greatly reduce the time it takes to count vote-by-mail ballots.
“We’ve been making a lot of improvements,” said Aimee Espinoza, Kern’s registrar of voters. “Looking at the best way to do things instead of the way things have always been done.”
Priced at about $628,000, the purchase of the BlueCrest Vantage High Speed Sorter will include a $100,000 budget for maintenance and electrical upgrades. It will join the county’s current 5-year-old sorter of the same make and model.
“The 2024 election cycle is going to be much larger than 2022, for sure,” Espinoza said. “So just positioning ourselves in a way to process quicker is definitely a goal and this will lend to that.”
Espinoza believes this second sorter will result in a faster count of vote-by-mail ballots, a popular but timely voting process that since 2020 has been provided to every registered voter in California.
With a second sorter of the same make and model, officials are certain processing time will drop significantly and won’t require staff to retrain to new software or sorting procedures that could result in error. That said, the new sorter will have 24 pockets, meaning where ballots are sent to be scanned, instead of the 48 pockets on the current one.
“There’s files that have to be created to give the sorter instructions to sort the envelopes,” Espinoza explained. “So we just thought, you know what, I don’t want multiple softwares … it just leaves more room for errors.”
Since each type of ballot — mail-in, provisional, in-person, dropbox ballots — has to be run separately in order to report numbers to the California Secretary of State, a second sorter will speed things up, regardless of the size difference.
“Even though we do not certify until the very end, we can give campaigns and candidates an idea of where they stand a lot sooner,” Espinoza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.