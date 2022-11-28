A new home project launched by national builder K. Hovnanian last year appears to be attracting buyers to Tehachapi, even with increasing mortgage interest rates and construction costs.

The Corona-based company was before the Tehachapi Planning Commission in September 2021 for approval of designs for homes it sought to build on 55 lots in the former Alta Estates subdivision located on the southern edge of the city north of Highline Road and west of Curry Street.