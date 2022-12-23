In its first year, Tehachapi’s Girl Scouts Koding Koalas team was among 24 teams from six cities to compete in the Central Valley Robotics Championship tournament on Dec. 17 in Clovis.
Overall, the team ranked #20 with a high score of 170 and took second place for Core Values.
As a rookie team with rookie coaches, the Koding Koalas consist of two Girl Scouts juniors — Harper Mitchell and Serena Thornburg — who are both in fifth grade. They are coached by Nicholas Aldava and Nena Thornburg and mentored by former Lego Robotics coaches Joanne and Reagan Woolf.
The Central Valley Robotics Championship is part of FIRST LEGO League, a global robotics community preparing children for the future. FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experiences through a guided, global robotics program, helping today’s students and teachers build a better future together.
In FIRST LEGO League, Core Values is described as more than a list of ideals — they are the bedrock of what makes the “sport of the mind” as gracious as it is competitive, information provided with the award noted.
The Koding Koalas, according to judges, were a “small, but mighty” team.
“Coding is not really clear to them but give them some juice and they charge right up. All the while being gracious to all that cross their path,” the judges noted.
