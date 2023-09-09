The annexation of 10.7 acres at the northwest corner of Tucker and Red Apple roads to the city of Tehachapi appears to be complete, with approval by the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission on Aug. 16.
The Burgeis family proposed the annexation of the last corner of the major intersection to become part of the city. It was previously approved by both the City Council and Planning Commission.
According to LAFCO Executive Officer Blair Knox, the commission approved the annexation at its most recent meeting by a unanimous vote.
Brothers Gary and Don Burgeis said the family has owned the property since the 1950s. The house located there was built in 1964. Family members once owned the parcel to the south that was previously annexed to the city. The configuration of Highway 202 and its connection to what is now Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road was different when the family bought the property and built the home.
The property is to be pre-zoned as General Commercial (C-3). The application to the city included an addendum to the Environmental Impact Report prepared as part of the city’s General Plan Amendment in 2012.
When the proposal was before the Planning Commission in November 2022, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the annexation does not approve the development of the property. The city would consider any future development proposals with considerations for traffic, water and other factors.
Planning Commission Chairperson Kim Nixon asked at the time if water rights were being acquired by the city as part of the annexation. Schlosser said the city discussed water rights with the property owners, but the rights are separate real property and that the city does not have a right to demand them as part of the annexation.
Previous annexations
The latest annexation is the 86th addition of land to the city since it was incorporated at 329 acres in 1909 — and the first annexation since the city added 153.8 acres of the former Loop Ranch to its boundaries in August 2015. There were two detachments of the land from the city, totaling 1.5 acres, in the late 1960s.
With the Burgers property, it appears that the city will be at 6,464.17 acres — nearly 20 times larger than when it was established. This total includes 1,680 acres of state property in Cummings Valley, the site of the California Correctional Institution, which was annexed by the city in 1998. The non-contiguous annexation was allowed by state law. If the state ever sells the property, the city must detach the land.
According to an annexation map published by the city in January 2012, most annexations have been less than 100 acres. The largest was the 1962 annexation of 1,816 acres.
That annexation included the area north of Highway 58 known as Capital Hills, which remained vacant for decades, areas along North Mill Street between J Street and the freeway, including the area occupied by the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and a chunk of land roughly west of Elm Street, north of Valley Boulevard and south of the railroad tracks and bordered by Tucker Road to the west. Part of that land remains undeveloped, but much has been developed for commercial and residential use.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
