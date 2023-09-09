Planning - Burgeis property.jpg (copy)

The Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission has approved annexation of the property on the northwest corner of the intersection of Tucker and Red Apple roads to the city of Tehachapi with commercial zoning.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News / File

The annexation of 10.7 acres at the northwest corner of Tucker and Red Apple roads to the city of Tehachapi appears to be complete, with approval by the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission on Aug. 16.

The Burgeis family proposed the annexation of the last corner of the major intersection to become part of the city. It was previously approved by both the City Council and Planning Commission.