With wind and solar installations in Kern County, BHE Renewables has long had ties to the Tehachapi area and was named “Large Business of the Year” in this year’s Tehachapi’s Finest awards program sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News.
“It is built into BHE Renewables’ core principles to engage with and invest in the local communities we call home,” said Briana Harding, community relations representative for the company. “Our team becomes part of these communities by getting involved and supporting great causes, investing in local charities and leaving a positive impact beyond the work we do to generate sustainable energy solutions. Thanks to everyone who makes this a wonderful place to work and live!”
BHE Renewables, with headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The company’s 168-megawatt Pinyon Pines I and the 132-megawatt Pinyon Pines II wind projects are located west of Mojave and were completed in December 2012.
South of Tehachapi near Rosamond, Solar Star is a 586-megawatt photovoltaic development located in Kern and Los Angeles counties. The project was completed in 2015. Southern California Edison purchases electricity from the co-located projects under two long-term power purchase agreements.
Harding said the company currently has three full-time staff in Kern County. And, she noted, the company’s projects have led to the creation of many other full-time permanent positions with the contractors who work at the company’s sites.
And, Harding said, BHE Renewables is currently exploring additional solar plus storage projects in Kern County near the company’s existing Solar Star 1 and 2 plants near Rosamond.
The company currently owns and operates 5,168 megawatts of renewable energy across the United States, she said.
“We have a strong desire to achieve global environmental stewardship goals, and believe that by working together we can become more sustainable through the use of renewable energies to improve the health of our environment, create economic development and contribute towards preserving the longevity of our planet,” Harding added.
Community contributions
BHE Renewables was nominated for the award by a person familiar with the company’s contributions to the Tehachapi community.
The company has provided financial support to Cheers to Charity and the Tehachapi Arts Commission and also helped fund the Tehachapi Loop viewing platform, according to the nomination. Events of the Tehachapi Recreation & Park District, including the annual fishing derby and T-town Ride, have been supported by the company.
And donations have been made to many clubs and organizations including the Tehachapi Police Foundation, Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club, Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Tehachapi Apple Festival, Rotary Club of Tehachapi and Adventist Health.
“These are just a few examples of recent sponsorships and donations that BHE Renewables has made,” the nomination stated. “They have provided ongoing support, knowing the importance of being part of the community. They are a great supporter of Tehachapi and the community."
