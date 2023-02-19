Large employer BHE Renewables.jpg

BHE Renewables was named “Large Business of the Year” in this year’s Tehachapi’s Finest awards program. Company employees include, from left, Bari Bean, Sandy Salgado, Bryan Whitcomb, Sergio Gonzalez and Nancy Andrade.

 Courtesy of BHE Renewables

With wind and solar installations in Kern County, BHE Renewables has long had ties to the Tehachapi area and was named “Large Business of the Year” in this year’s Tehachapi’s Finest awards program sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News.

“It is built into BHE Renewables’ core principles to engage with and invest in the local communities we call home,” said Briana Harding, community relations representative for the company. “Our team becomes part of these communities by getting involved and supporting great causes, investing in local charities and leaving a positive impact beyond the work we do to generate sustainable energy solutions. Thanks to everyone who makes this a wonderful place to work and live!”