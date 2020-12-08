Tehachapi officials expressed their excitement over the response to the upcoming Holiday Decorating Contest it is sponsoring for the first time this year for both businesses and homes.
After city staff began decorating downtown for the holiday season with snowflakes on light poles and lighting the Christmas tree downtown, the city called for applications for contest entries.
"It is really go well, and I am very excited about it, and I would like to thank everyone and encourage them to continue to decorate for this Christmas season," City Manager Greg Garrett said.
The Holiday Decorating Contest will feature a total of six winners. Each councilmember will choose a residential winner from their district and a “Mayor’s Choice” will be awarded to one business.
"I was driving around, looking at all the lights, and I think that everyone is going a little bit extra this year. I appreciate everyone doing that and getting the spirit going for everybody," said Councilman Michael Davies.
The judging will take place Dec. 14 through 16 and the winner will be announced Thursday, Dec. 17. To enter the contest, register with the city of Tehachapi by emailing or calling Key Budge in community engagement. Deadline to enter is noon Monday, Dec. 14.
"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The city looks beautiful and the tree looks beautiful," said Councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord.
For more information, contact Key Budge by calling 822-2200 ext. 119 or emailing kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
