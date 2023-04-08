The Central California Animal Disaster Team needs more volunteers, but the last chance to sign up for a required training opportunity is coming up, according to Jeff Kermode, spokesperson for the organization.
Training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield.
Volunteers are always needed to assist with animal evacuation and emergency sheltering, Kermode said. Due to the amount of time invested in training that strives to meet FEMA standards, this is the only training event for new volunteers offered in Tulare and Kern counties. After initial training, continuing education is scheduled throughout the year.
People may register for the training on the CCADT website, ccadt.org.
