The Central California Animal Disaster Team needs more volunteers, but the last chance to sign up for a required training opportunity is coming up, according to Jeff Kermode, spokesperson for the organization.

Training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield.

