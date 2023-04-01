The Central California Animal Disaster Team needs more volunteers, and the last chance to sign up for a required training opportunity is coming up soon, according to Jeff Kermode, spokesperson for the organization.

Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at 1350 Norris Road in Bakersfield.

