The city of Tehachapi’s Farmers Market on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi continues from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17.

The last Farmers Market of the season will be held in downtown Tehachapi on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, the markets kicked off June 1 and this year’s events have been considered the best ever.

