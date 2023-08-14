The last Farmers Market of the season will be held in downtown Tehachapi on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, the markets kicked off June 1 and this year’s events have been considered the best ever.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The last Farmers Market of the season will be held in downtown Tehachapi on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi, the markets kicked off June 1 and this year’s events have been considered the best ever.
Farmers Market is held downtown along Green Street south of Tehachapi Boulevard and in Centennial Plaza.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.