With only 100 mailed ballots remaining to be counted, the Kern County Elections Office issued another set of unofficial updated results just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Elections Office has until Dec. 8 to certify the election, but winners are clear in most races — including four seats on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
The school district went through a redistricting process earlier this year to establish by-trustee area election, meaning that seven areas with roughly the same population were established. Only individuals living within a trustee area were eligible to run for office and only those living in that area could vote. Previously the district had three trustee areas with two trustees from each area plus one at-large — and the approved voting method was for all registered voters in the district to be able to vote for each seat.
Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 were up for election. No incumbents were eligible to run for any of the seats.
Winners, based upon the latest unofficial results, were:
Area 2 - Cassandra Sweeney with 37.13 percent of the vote.
Area 4 - Deborah Du-Sorenson with 51.55 percent of the vote.
Area 5 - W. Wayne Cooper with 40.43 percent of the vote.
Area 6 - Paul Kaminski with 47.73 percent of the vote.
Sweeney, 39, is a parent and area manager for Amazon. “My children attend Tehachapi Unified and I have had a variety of experiences, good and bad,” Sweeney said of her reason for running for office.
“I want to be a voice for our community and put our children first,” she noted. “I hope to be a positive influence and make valuable changes.”
Du-Sorenson, 61, is a special education teacher with a master’s degree in social behaviors and has lived in the district for about 14 years. “I have always advocated for kids and parents,” she said. “I know here in Tehachapi there are many issues that need to be addressed.”
She said she believes parents should be able to speak up with a voice and tell the district what they feel their kids' needs are. “If the board listened to parents and students' needs, they would save a bunch of money as well as attorney fees,” she added.
Cooper, 80, has lived in the district for 46 years and is an adjunct professor of chemistry at Bakersfield College. All three of his children graduated from Tehachapi High. His career includes 20-plus years of teaching. He previously spent nearly 30 years working in industry in areas of chemical research, environmental and government affairs, business and chemical process development and earned a doctorate in chemistry.
“I am an old-fashioned fellow who thinks that until the basics are mastered (reading, writing and arithmetic), the other areas of academia will suffer,” he said.
Kaminski, 67, is a retired educator who has lived in the district for 19 years. He has master's degrees in reading and educational management. He brings not only knowledge, but a personal investment in Tehachapi to the board. He said he believes the district’s students, teachers, staff and parents deserve to be represented by board trustees that have the public interest in mind. He has been a frequent critic of the board over the past year or more.
“The current board rarely has full discussions on important items,” he said prior to the election. “Perhaps they already know how they are going to vote? This is not how a transparent board wanting to make an informed decision on important matters behaves. The board president doesn't ask for full discussion from or call on reticent trustees. They also rarely respond or direct the superintendent to respond to issues brought up in public comment that are not on that meeting's agenda.”
At its meeting Nov. 8, the same day the election was held, the board approved attendance of newly-elected members at new board member training and the annual conference of the California School Board Association in San Diego, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.
It was not known at the deadline for this article if the four individuals who appear to have been elected were able to attend the conference.
The new members will join the board at its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
Continuing on the board are Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Jackie Wood. All have two years remaining on their terms.
School board agendas are posted online at tehachapiusd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.