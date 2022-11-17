The latest results from the Nov. 8 election show two sales tax measures passing, but Measure K in unincorporated Kern County has a very thin margin. The margin of approval for the city of Tehachapi’s Measure S improved slightly from earlier results.
In an update on Nov. 15, the Kern County Elections Office said 55,380 ballots remain to be processed. The next update will be provided on Friday, Nov. 18, at kernvote.com.
As with earlier releases of unofficial results, the new numbers suggest likely outcomes of some measures and races, but others are too close to call.
The measures
Measure K, the sales tax measure for unincorporated Kern County, was passing — barely — with 50.38 percent of the vote as of the Nov. 15 update.
Measure S, the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax measure, was passing with 58.56 percent of the vote, a slight increase from earlier reports.
City officials declined comment last week, noting a belief that it was “too soon.”
Another county issue, Measure J, to establish term limits for the Board of Supervisors appears to be winning approval with 69.65 percent yes votes.
Measure X, a proposal from the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to approve a new 30-year hospital lease with Adventist Health, has increased its margin and is destined to pass with 76.25 percent of the vote.
Measures J, K, S and X all require only a majority vote to pass.
But two Bear Valley Community Services District measures require two-thirds majority to pass, which does not appear likely. The two tax increases — Measure V to cover expenses related to the entrance gate and Measure W to fund — were still short of the two-thirds majority vote needed for passage in the report made Nov. 15. Measure V had 46.91 percent votes in support and Measure W had 43.31 percent votes in support.
The board seats
Since the earliest returns it has appeared that two frontrunners will win seats on the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. In the Nov. 15 results, Delbert Jones had 64.32 percent of the votes in his District 3 race with Nathanael Benton Harbison. And incumbent Robert W. Schultz, with 52.39 percent of the votes in Division 5 was well ahead of challengers Ben Dewell and Joel Peel.
For Kern Community College District Board, Trustee Area 2, in Kern County results, Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi maintained her lead over Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest. Adding together the latest available results from Kern, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties, Scrivner had 52.31 percent of the vote as of Nov. 15.
For Kern County Board of Education, Trustee Area 7, Tehachapi resident Lori Cisneros had 58.78 percent of the vote as of Nov. 15, with appointed incumbent Ernest Bell Jr. of Ridgecrest trailing.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four new school board members are to be elected in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. The tallies for candidates have gone up and down in early ballot count releases with many very close and a number of candidates who unofficially dropped out receiving votes anyway.
Of the four seats, only appears to be a sure thing — that W. Wayne Cooper is likely to be elected to the Area 5 seat. He had 37.19 of the vote as of Nov. 15 with three other candidates (all who had “dropped out”) sharing the remainder of votes.
In Area 6, Paul Kaminski has retained his lead and is now 10 points ahead of J. Jeff Schulstad with 47.69 percent of the vote. Angie Cortes, who dropped out, has garnered 14.62 percent of the vote.
For the school district’s Area 2 seat, Cassandra Sweeney took the lead in the Nov. 15 results with four more votes than Ben Dewell. Dewell was previously ahead. Trailing is Cora Gutierrez.
For Area 4, Deborah Du-Sorenson has maintained her lead with 49.93 percent of the vote with Dana Lee Christensen 40 votes behind and Erika Joe Gunn, who previously dropped out of the race, still capturing 5.77 percent of the vote.
Community Services Districts
In Bear Valley, incumbent Terry Eugene Quinn, with 22.87 percent of the vote and Martin Hernandez with 21.62 percent of the vote were in the lead for two seats. Trailing were Geva Frevert, Leana Mitchell and Jerry Pittenger.
In Golden Hills, where the top two will win, Scott Wyatt increased his lead to 33.71 percent of the vote on Nov. 15, compared to 25.78 percent for incumbents John C. Buckley and 24.28 percent for Marilyn White. The two incumbents are 51 votes apart. Connor Harris trailed with 16.23 percent of the vote.
In Mountain Meadows (top three win the open seats) – Sheridan Nicholas and Nathaniel Mitchell were in the lead with Manuel W. Jaramillo and James Faber tied at 19.51 percent of the vote each.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.