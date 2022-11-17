The latest results from the Nov. 8 election show two sales tax measures passing, but Measure K in unincorporated Kern County has a very thin margin. The margin of approval for the city of Tehachapi’s Measure S improved slightly from earlier results.

In an update on Nov. 15, the Kern County Elections Office said 55,380 ballots remain to be processed. The next update will be provided on Friday, Nov. 18, at kernvote.com.