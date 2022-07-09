Layla Lujan was only a year old when her parents made the decision to move from Southern California to Tehachapi. She grew up as they developed one of the community’s most popular restaurants, Red House BBQ. At age 16, she and her 14-year-old brother, Milo, were named Tehachapi’s Citizens of the Year — one of many awards they received for volunteer work. And now she’s headed off to college.
The daughter of Mano and Mei Mei Lujan, 17-year-old Layla had her choice of five colleges, narrowed the field to Penn State and the Naval Academy Preparatory School, and decided on the latter as a way to achieve her goal of attending the United States Naval Academy.
Located in Newport, R.I, NAPS is the Navy's fourth oldest school — only the Naval Academy, Naval War College and Naval Post Graduate School are older. The school’s mission, with a 10-month course of instruction, is to enhance midshipman candidates' moral, mental and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the Naval Academy.
Part of that journey involves enlisting in the Naval Reserve, which Lujan did on June 8 — and to help prepare for the rigorous physical requirements, Lujan went to work right after her graduation from Garces Memorial High School to get ready for the school’s physical challenges. With her father, she completed a rigorous boot camp at a Bakersfield gym.
She credits her paternal grandfather for her interest in military life. He was a Marine who served during the Vietnam War.
“And I’ve always liked the water,” she said. “Swimming, the ocean and boats.” In fact, she already has open water scuba certification.
Lujan said she appreciates the small-town environment Tehachapi provides.
“I’ve basically known everybody here my whole life,” she said.
She attended Cummings Valley School, Jacobsen Middle School and Tehachapi High School before transferring to Garces for the last two years.
Her summer has been a whirl of activity. In addition to the fitness boot camp and helping out with the family business, Lujan and her brother have enjoyed visits to Southern California where their father took them to places he remembers from his younger years.
And soon there will be a road trip to Rhode Island, where the family will help Lujan get settled to begin college.
While at NAPS she hopes to be a cheerleader and to visit the Naval Academy in Annapolis. A friend from Garces will be there and she wants to learn as much about the East Coast as possible.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
