Briefs - Fire - map - Tehachapi.jpg

This map shows Fire Hazard Severity Zones in the Greater Tehachapi Area, as designated in the latest release of a map by the State Fire Marshal.

 Adapted from State Fire Marshal map by Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Public meetings have been scheduled throughout the state to allow the public to learn more about the state’s latest map showing wildfire risk throughout California.

In Kern County, a meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, at the Golden Hills Community Services District office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.

Tags

Recommended for you