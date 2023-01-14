Public meetings have been scheduled throughout the state to allow the public to learn more about the state’s latest map showing wildfire risk throughout California.
In Kern County, a meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, at the Golden Hills Community Services District office, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.
An estimated 1.7 million Californians live in areas that have become more prone to wildfire over the last 15 years, as identified in the new map developed by the State Fire Marshal.
The state’s latest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map was unveiled in December, beginning a public comment period that ends Feb. 3.
On the map, areas are ranked as having very high, high or moderate risk for wildfire. Within Kern County, 641,441 acres are ranked very high — mostly in the Tehachapi Mountains but also in the Greenhorn Mountains. An additional 781,819 acres are ranked high and 400,673 acres are ranked moderate. The county covers about 5.2 million acres.
Extensive information about the FHSZ map, as well as how to comment on related proposed regulation, is available online at bit.ly/3Pyz4WC.
Another tool provided by Cal Firedisplays the increase in very high risk zones since the 2007 map. It can be found online at bit.ly/3uXEm4v.
