Effective Jan. 11, the Tehachapi Branch of the Kern County Library will be open an additional day. Located at 212 Green St., Tehachapi, the branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, according to spokesperson Jasmin LoBasso.
The announcement came with the news that five more library branches will reopen this month. These locations include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales, and Mojave Branch Libraries, LoBasso said. In addition to Tehachapi, the Rathbun, Rosamond and Southwest branches will also expand hours and days.
New hours at other East Kern library branches are as follows:
• Boron Branch Library, 26967 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron; beginning Friday, Jan. 14, the branch will be open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• California City Branch Library, 9507 California City Blvd., California City; beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, the branch will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Mojave Branch Library, 15555 O St., Mojave; beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the branch will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Rosamond Branch Library, 3611 Rosamond Blvd., Rosamond; beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the branch will be open one additional day. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The library's digital collection remains available to all Kern County residents, LoBasso noted. It includes access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.
— Claudia Elliott
