Two local agencies were disappointed to learn on Dec. 8 that highly-competitive state park grants went to other communities.
Both the Stallion Springs Community Services District and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District applied for part of $548.3 million in grant funding to create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California as part of Round 4 of the Proposition 68 grant program.
In an announcement last week, California State Parks said it received 468 project applications totaling $2.42 billion and funded 112 projects for a total of $548.3 million. Four funded projects are in Kern County — $1.9 million for a new playground in Arvin, $3.8 million for a new park including skate park in Shafter, $6.5 million for the renovation of Lamont Park and $1.7 million for the renovation of Love Cormack Park in Wasco.
Disappointed managers of the local districts expressed thanks to volunteers who helped develop the grant applications and their communities.
Stallion Springs
“As many of you know we applied for the competitive California State Parks Prop 68 Grant in March 2021,” Stallion Springs CSD General Manager Vanessa Stevens said in a Dec. 9 press release.
“Unfortunately, we found out this evening that we were not one of the entities to receive the award or funding,” she continued. “Our hearts are broken as we had high hopes of building a dream community park for all to enjoy.”
Williams thanked community members for their support, guidance and attendance at meetings helping plan the proposed park. She specifically mentioned help from David Aranda and Shawnee Brown.
“We will never give up hope,” Williams said. “Our community and our families need and deserve a park like this!”
Stallion Springs has three parks — Horsethief Park, Man O’War Park and the newest, Comanche Narrative Trail Park, which was built and funded by a grant in September 2002. Although the district was not awarded a Proposition 68 grant, it continues to seek funding to help support its parks through the state’s per capita park fund.
TVRPD
Corey Torres, general manager of TVRPD, shared the disappointing news in an announcement on Dec. 8, with what he said was a heavy heart.
“Over the past two years, I have had the privilege and opportunity to dream, shoot for the moon, and fight for a chance to bring resources to Tehachapi that would grow and expand our services and facilities,” Torres said.
“In the position I hold, I feel that it is my responsibility to continuously look for ways of improving our District and what we can provide to our community. Rest assured, we will never give up. We recognize that our community is expanding and the need for quality parks and recreation is growing. We will continue to work diligently and take advantage of future grants and opportunities that come our way.”
He also shared congratulations for the four projects that were awarded for Kern County.
TVRPD had hoped to create a new park and a new mini-gym and community center at the corner of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane.
The district’s facilities include Philip Marx Central Park and West Park in the city of Tehachapi and Meadowbrook Park in Golden Hills. Construction is underway on a new sports park adjacent to West Park and a disc golf course in Meadowbrook is nearly complete.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
