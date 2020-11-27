Lyn Bennett, known for her scenic mural paintings throughout Tehachapi and around California, has created yet another masterpiece that now adorns the outer wall of Stray Leaves Tasting Room located at 123 S. Green St.
Bennett was contacted by Cliff Meredith, owner of Stray Leaves Vineyard and Winery, who asked the artist to create something meaningful for his downtown tasting room, which was once the location of a bank.
"He (Meredith) asked me to create a mural that went along with his wine label. He asked me to paint something on the outside of his fireplace," said Bennett, who has been painting murals for the better part of 25 years.
Bennett finished the mural in mid-November, and it features Meredith's vineyard, which he planted in 2009, and one infamous hawk.
"There is a resident hawk that flies over the vineyard all the time looking for gophers and whatever else it can find," said Meredith.
The mural also features Meredith's beloved Labrador Retriever, Kate, who worked alongside her master since starting the vineyard, but Father Time has since taken her away.
"Her and I started the vineyard, so the mural is in honor of her," Meredith said.
Another favorite aspect of the vineyard are the springtime poppies, which Meredith asked Bennett to incorporate into the mural with the Tehachapi hillsides in the background.
Said Meredith, "This all reminds me of my vineyard and how it started."
Locally, Bennett is known for her blacksmith mural on Curry Street, the Monolith mural on F Street, murals on local schools and numerous ones along Tehachapi Boulevard, including the one on The Shed.
In addition, Bennett has created murals for numerous Chevron gas stations throughout California, and is available for home décor projects.
Bennett said the most challenging aspect of painting a mural, especially in Tehachapi and surrounding areas, is that she is reliant on favorable weather conditions. Scaffolding and ladders also present their own challenges.
Bennett said that she has been interested in painting ever since she was in grade school.
"I didn't pursue any schooling on it, it was just something that I have always been good at and I thoroughly enjoy. I really love painting the outdoors, something that is just a good fit for me," she said.
The artist said she did, however, mentor under Art Mortimer for the Monolith mural. Mortimer is a master muralist out of Long Beach.
Lyn Bennett can be contacted at 428-9492.
The Stray Leaves Tasting Room is not yet open to the public; however, Meredith said he hopes to open in the near future.
