"Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty" was the theme of Tehachapi's National Day of Prayer event held at noon May 6 in front of City Hall.
Coordinator Brian Drucker welcomed the small but faithful crowd with a welcome and opening prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Buz Grantham, Vietnam Marine Corps veteran.
"Welcome to the 70th National Day of Prayer," said Drucker. "I don't know how long we have been doing this in Tehachapi, but we have been doing this for a long time."
Former mayor and city councilwoman Susan Wiggins read a proclamation on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
"I want to thank you all for caring enough about Tehachapi to show up today," Wiggins said.
Wiggins said the proclamation was in recognition of the National Day of Prayer, and to "recognize the magnitude of the day, and its meaning to the community and the nation."
Instead of a guest speaker who was unavailable Thursday, Drucker decided to lead the crowd in the Prayers of Repentance asking God for forgiveness for what he called "the center of the problem."
"We have made ourselves God. We made man God, and what our problem is that we are looking to mend instead of looking to God," Drucker said.
Drucker said the world is in the place where we are blind, and God has given us over to our sin.
"That doesn't have to be the end of the story," Drucker said. "God changed the mind of the people of Nineveh, and he can change the mind of our people in the United States."
Order of Pastoral Prayers included:
"Our Families," by Father Mark Maxxon, of St. Malachy's Catholics Church.
"Our Education System," by Pastor Mark Staller, of Church of the Apostolic Faith.
"Our Businesses," by Pastor Scott Hinsche, of Stallion Springs Community Church.
"Our Government, by Pastor Kevin Caudle, of Christian Life Assembly.
"Our Military," by Buz Grantham, Vietnam War veteran.
"Our Media," by Pastor Falamao Samate, of United Methodist Church.
"The Church," by Pastor Kyle Phillips, of Grace Fellowship.
Pastor Ken Burton of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church provided the musical portion of the event, singing "Great is thy Faithfulness" and "They Will Know We Are Christians." Closing song was "God Bless America."
A second ceremony was held that evening at Summit Christian Fellowship, featuring Caleb Hairston.
