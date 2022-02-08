COVID-19 numbers reported for the Tehachapi area continued to drop over the last week.
According to information released by Kern County Public Health, there were 245 new cases in Tehachapi in the week ending Feb. 8, compared to 473 new cases the previous week. This includes cases of incarcerated people at the California Correctional Institution.
Local hospitalizations of COVID-19 positive patients also dropped to eight total compared to nine the previous week, with only one of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of hospitalized patients, one was partially vaccinated, four were unvaccinated and vaccination status was unknown for three.
The health department reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 — bringing the total for the year to 2,281 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,381.
Data from the California Department of Corrections showed decreases in active cases among both staff and people incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution. Staff cases reported on Feb. 7 were 56 — down by 53 from Jan. 31. Inmate cases were at 46 on Feb. 8 — down by 40 from the week before.
Latest information:
• Kern County’s level of transmission, per Centers for Disease Control this week: High.
• Kern County reported a total of 2,032 COVID-19 related deaths as of Feb. 7 — up by 20 from Jan. 25. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns
— Claudia Elliott
