The filing deadline for most candidates for local elections this November is Friday, Aug. 12, although the deadline may be extended by three days for any seat for which an incumbent does not file by that time. For the city of Tehachapi the deadline is Aug. 11.
Seats on the Tehachapi City Council, board of trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District, and boards of other special districts are up for election.
The Kern County Elections office handles filing for all offices except the city. The Tehachapi City Clerk is in charge of filing for city offices.
As of Tuesday morning, here is the status of each local race:
City of Tehachapi
Three seats on the City Council are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified district.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, there were only two qualified candidates, according to Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city. They were Joan Pogon-Cord, incumbent in District 4, and Susan Wiggins, incumbent in District 4.
The other incumbent is Phil Smith, District 1.
Individuals can use an interactive tool available on the city’s website to find their district, liveuptehachapi.com/352/City-Council-Districts.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
The water district has five divisions, but voting is at large. This means that candidates must live in a division with an open seat but voters throughout the district can vote in all races.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, candidates are Joseph B. Sasia for Division 1 — the incumbent Kathy Cassil had not filed — and Nathanael Benton Harbison for Division 3. James Pack, the incumbent in Division 1, announced earlier that he will not seek reelection. Incumbent Robert Schultz has filed for Division 5.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four seats on the seven-member board of trustees are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified trustee area. There are no incumbents.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, Cassandra Sweeney has filed for Area 2, Erika Gunn has filed for Area 4, Peter Franco and Lisa Lopez have filed for Area 5 and Paul Kaminski has filed for Area 6.
According to an approved map, Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 are up for election this year.
Individuals can use an interactive tool on the district website to determine if they live in one of the Trustee Areas with a seat to be filled this year: bit.ly/3PDKNlI, be sure to check only the NDC702 box to display the approved Trustee Area map.
Registered voters within the four trustee areas were sent postcards last week by the Tehachapi Association of Teachers to draw attention to the need for candidates.
Todd Morrison, chair of the association’s Political Action Committee, said the teachers’ union wanted to make sure potential candidates are aware of the opportunity to run for one of four seats created as part of redistricting earlier this year.
“Tehachapi Association of Teachers strives for excellent educational opportunities for all students,” reads the text on the postcards. “Please consider running for the following open school board positions, which are in these locations, Stallion Springs, Eastern Golden Hills, Tehachapi proper.”
Morrison encouraged candidates or anyone else wanting to communicate with TAT about the election to send an email to TATschoolboardelections@gmail.com.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Three four-year term seats and one two-year term seat are up for election on the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. There are no divisions. Voting is at large throughout the district.
Lydia Chaney has filed for election to the full-term board seat for this district, according to the Elections Office. No one else had filed for election by Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.
Mike Nixon, Duane Moats and Christine Sherrill are incumbents in the four-year term seats. Nixon and Moats have said they plan to run for reelection. Sherrill said she will not run this year.
Carl Gehricke is the appointed incumbent in the two-year seat. He previously said he plans to run for election.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Bear Valley CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Greg Hahn and Terry Quinn are incumbents. The third seat has been vacant since the resignation of Jay Carlyn earlier. As of Aug 9, Quinn had filed, along with Martin Hernandez and Jerry Pittinger, according to the Elections Office.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Two four-year term seats on the board of directors for Golden Hills CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Incumbents are John Buckley and Marilyn White. As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, Marilyn White and a challenger, Connor Harris had filed, according to the Elections office.
Mountain Meadows CSD
This small district provides road maintenance services and has not had an election in at least 20 years. Vacancies on the five-member board have been filled by appointment by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
According to the Elections Office, one four-year term and one two-year term are up for election this year. The office was unable to provide the names of incumbents, if any. No one had filed as of Tuesday morning.
Stallion Springs CSD
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Stallion Springs CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district. Incumbents are Ben Dewell, Barry Leslie and Neil Record.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, only Dewell had filed, according to the Elections Office.
Other candidates?
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Oct. 24 is the regular voter registration deadline, although conditional voter registration at a later date is allowed. For more information about voter registration call Kern County Elections Office at 1-800-452-8683 or visit bit.ly/3oolHeD.
Candidates for local office are asked to contact Tehachapi News so your information can be included in future articles. Send email to editorial@tehachapinews.com or directly to freelancer Claudia Elliott (claudia@claudiaelliott.net).
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
