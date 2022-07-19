Election - young candidates.jpg

Three young people present at the July 18 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council announced their intention to run for local office in November. From left are Angie Cortes, Madison S. Bennett and Connor Harris. Cortes and Bennett plan to run for City Council. Harris intends to run for a seat on the Golden Hills Community Services District board.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The filing period for local elections — including the Tehachapi City Council, school board and directors of special districts — opened Monday, July 18. The deadline for most offices is Aug. 12, although it could be extended by three days if incumbents don’t file for reelection.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kern County Elections Office had not published an official list of seats up for election, but information about the election is online at kernvote.com.