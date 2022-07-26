Legal counsel for Tehachapi Unified School District is working with Kern County Elections to correct errors which led to the wrong Trustee Areas being set up for November’s election.
That’s the word from the office of TUSD Superintendent of Schools Stacey Larson-Everson.
On Tuesday morning, July 26, a Kern County Elections spokesperson said elections for TUSD were set up for Trustee Areas 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. But the Trustee Areas approved for election in 2022 by the Board of Trustees and the Kern County Committee on School District Organization are Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. There are no incumbents in those areas.
The county elections office made a mistake in the 2020 trustee election, school district legal staff reported in May. Elections for two trustee seats were set up incorrectly, but the error was discovered too late to challenge the election.
Filing deadlines
The filing period for local elections — including the school board, Tehachapi City Council and directors of special districts — opened Monday, July 18. The deadline for most offices is Aug. 12, although it could be extended by three days if incumbents don’t file for reelection.
The Kern County Elections office handles filing for all offices except the Tehachapi City Council. The Tehachapi City Clerk is in charge of filing for city offices. The city deadline is Aug. 11 (because City Hall is closed on Friday).
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Oct. 24 is the regular voter registration deadline, although conditional voter registration at a later date is allowed. For more information about voter registration call Kern County Elections Office at 1-800-452-8683 or visit bit.ly/3oolHeD.
Below is a report of those who are known to have announced an intention to run as of Monday, July 25, or who have actually filed as of Tuesday morning, July 26. An official list of candidates will be available once the filing period has closed.
City of Tehachapi
Three seats on the City Council are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified district.
On Monday, July 25, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said individuals, including some incumbents, had pulled papers. The city will release names once candidates have returned their nomination paperwork.
District 1 (incumbent Phil Smith); as of July 18, Smith said he was undecided and Angie Cortes announced an intention to run.
District 4 (incumbent Joan Pogon-Cord); as of July 18, Pogon-Cord said she was undecided and Madison S. Bennett announced an intention to run.
District 5 (incumbent Susan Wiggins); On July 18 Wiggins said she intends to run for reelection.
Individuals can use an interactive tool available on the city’s website to find their district, liveuptehachapi.com/352/City-Council-Districts.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
The water district has five divisions, but voting is at large. This means that candidates must live in a division with an open seat but voters throughout the district can vote in all races.
As of Tuesday morning, July 26, no candidates had filed.
Division 1 is a territory that includes a portion of Golden Hills and the city of Tehachapi as well as rural areas to the north and east. The incumbent is Kathy Cassil. Division 3 includes areas mostly south of Highline Road and some areas of the city. James Pack, the incumbent, announced earlier that he will not seek reelection. Division 5 includes an area roughly described as Brite Valley and the southern portion of Cummings Valley. Robert Schultz is the incumbent.
These descriptions are approximate. Check with the Kern County Elections office or the district for precise information.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four seats on the seven-member board of trustees are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified trustee area. There are no incumbents.
According to the Elections Office on Tuesday morning, July 26, Cassandra Sweeney has filed for Area 2 and Paul Kaminski has filed for Area 6.
According to an approved map, Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 should be up for election this year.
Individuals can use an interactive tool on the district website to determine if they live in one of the Trustee Areas with a seat to be filled this year: bit.ly/3PDKNlI, be sure to check only the NDC702 box to display the approved Trustee Area map.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Three four-year term seats and one two-year term seat are up for election on the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. There are no divisions. Voting is at large throughout the district.
Lydia Chaney has filed for election to a board seat for this district, according to the Elections Office. The spokesperson was not able to say whether Chaney filed for a two-year or four-year term seat.
Mike Nixon, Duane Moats and Christine Sherrill are incumbents in the four-year term seats. Nixon and Moats plan to run for reelection. Sherrill said she will not run this year.
Carl Gehricke is the appointed incumbent in the two-year seat. He plans to run for election.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Bear Valley CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Greg Hahn and Terry Quinn are incumbents. The third seat has been vacant since the resignation of Jay Carlyn earlier this year.
As of Tuesday morning, July 26, Quinn had filed, along with Martin Hernandez and Jerry Pittinger, according to the Elections Office.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Two four-year term seats on the board of directors for Golden Hills CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Incumbents are John Buckley and Marilyn White. Connor Harris has announced his intent to run for a board seat. As of Tuesday morning, July 26, only Harris had filed, according to the Elections office.
Mountain Meadows CSD
This small district provides road maintenance services and has not had an election in at least 20 years. Vacancies on the five-member board have been filled by appointment by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
According to the Elections Office, one four-year term and one two-year term are up for election this year. The office was unable to provide the names of incumbents, if any.
Stallion Springs CSD
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Stallion Springs CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district. Incumbents are Ben Dewell, Barry Leslie and Neil Record.
As of Tuesday morning, July 26, only Dewell had filed, according to the Elections Office.
Other candidates?
Candidates for local office are asked to contact Tehachapi News so your information can be included in future articles. Send email to editorial@tehachapinews.com or directly to freelancer Claudia Elliott (claudia@claudiaelliott.net).
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
