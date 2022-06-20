There’s a saying, “Think globally, act locally.” And becoming involved in local government is among the ways people can make a difference.
If you’re thinking of running for a local office, now is your chance. Filing periods for the Nov. 8 general election open July 18. So, check out available offices to consider how you might want to serve.
Those who hold seats on the City Council or local boards are not paid employees of the local government. However, some agencies do offer small stipends, cover some expenses and may offer other benefits, including health insurance.
The recent primary election included state and county offices but did not include seats on local agency governing boards such as the Tehachapi City Council, trustees for the Tehachapi Unified School District or directors of special districts including community services districts.
In part, this is because these local agencies do not have a primary election. Instead, candidates file for election and the top vote-getters are elected, even if a majority vote is not achieved.
Directors of some special districts are appointed, but most are elected. In some jurisdictions, candidates need to live in a specific area and only registered voters from that area can vote. In other jurisdictions, there are one or more seats representing a specific area, but all voters in the district can vote. And in others, anyone who lives anywhere in a district can run for election and vote for candidates. In some cases, two or three seats will be filled in such an election, with the top vote-getters winning the seats.
City Council election
This year, three seats will be up for election on the Tehachapi City Council. All are for full, four-year terms. The city elects by district. Candidates must be registered voters residing in the district and only registered voters in that district can vote in the election. In November, the city will fill seats in District 1 (incumbent Phil Smith), District 4 (incumbent Joan Pogon-Cord) and District 5 (incumbent Susan Wiggins).
Individuals can use an interactive tool available on the city’s website to find their district, liveuptehachapi.com/352/City-Council-Districts.
There are five council members and their four-year terms are staggered. A mayor and mayor pro tem are elected by the council from among council members and typically serve a two-year term.
It is the City Council’s responsibility to enact ordinances, resolutions and other orders necessary for governing the affairs of the city. The city manager is employed by the council.
City Council members are expected to attend council meetings including regular meetings on the first and third Monday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., and special meetings as needed. They may also be asked to sit on committees or represent the city at events.
Currently, council members are paid $150 for each council meeting attended, not to exceed $300 in any given month.
District boards
In addition to the City Council, elected seats on the school board and boards for these districts are to be filled in November:
• Bear Valley Community Services District
• Golden Hills Community Services District
• Mountain Meadows Community Services District
• Stallion Springs Community Services District
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
More information about these districts and the seats to be up for election in November will be published in upcoming editions.
Appointments
Just because seats need to be filled on local boards does not mean there will be an election. In many cases, only the incumbent files for election. With no challenger, there will not be an election and the Kern County Board of Supervisors will likely appoint the incumbent to fill the term.
If no one files for election at all, which has happened in some small jurisdictions, then the Board of Supervisors will ask for applicants and appoint someone to the position for the term.
Local agencies with appointed boards include:
• East Kern Air Pollution Control District — representatives are from Kern County and cities
• Tehachapi Recreation and Park District — directors are appointed by the city of Tehachapi and Kern County
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District — directors are appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors because the district chose not to have elections
On elected boards, appointments are sometimes made by the board or council when vacancies occur between elections. In most cases, the board or council can choose to have a special election instead of making an appointment, but the public agency has to pay related costs. If a vacancy occurs on a local board and neither an election or appointment by the local board takes place within a specified timeframe, the Board of Supervisors will make the appointment to fill the vacancy.
A great place to learn about local elections is the county Elections Office website, kernvote.com.
There you can find a candidate guide with information about the nomination process and rules and laws that govern campaigning, raising funds and other things candidates need to know.
The website also offers an archive of county election results extending back to 2000 so you can see who ran for election and how many votes they received.
Election calendar
For the city of Tehachapi, the election is managed by the city clerk, although the election is consolidated with the general election. Filing is done locally at Tehachapi City Hall. Other local elections are managed by the county Elections Office and filing takes place in Bakersfield (1115 Truxtun Ave., First floor).
Important dates include:
• July 18 through Aug. 12 - Nomination period
• Aug. 13 through Aug. 17 - Extended nomination period
• Sept. 12 through Oct. 25 - Write-in candidate filing period
The extended nomination period is only used when an incumbent does not file for election by the nomination period deadline. In that case, others may file during the extension period (but the incumbent may not). Any candidate may file during the nomination period.
More information
• Kern County Elections offers a great deal of information including a candidate guide at kernvote.com.
• The city of Tehachapi also offers a candidate guide at liveuptehachapi.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
