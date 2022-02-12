Nearly two years ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency followed by a ban on gatherings and eventually a statewide stay-at-home order.
Restaurants offering take-out and drive-thru service were allowed to operate, but dining rooms were closed. Other rules were soon enacted, including social distancing, extra sanitizing and wearing face masks. In Kern County the closure of dining rooms continued until early 2021.
Maryann Paciullo of Tehachapi was among local restaurant owners and thousands of McDonald’s restaurant franchisees across the country who were immediately impacted by the pandemic restrictions.
With six locations — two in Tehachapi and one each in Arvin, Bakersfield, Buttonwillow and Lamont — Paciullo and her staff had to adapt quickly.
“It’s not over,” she said recently, reflecting back on the last two years. “But we just continue to focus on the safety and health and wellness of our employees and customers.”
California’s mask mandate for the general public was set to end this week but OSHA still requires employees working in close quarters such as restaurant kitchens to wear masks.
Compliance with California’s recent mask mandate was spotty at best, but Paciullo said local McDonald’s restaurants asked customers to wear masks.
“We provide masks for customers who don’t have them, but we’re not going to get into a fight with people,” she said.
Taking steps to keep employees healthy is especially important, she said. Each of the locations she owns has 60 to 70 employees. Even without absences related to illness it’s a challenge to provide flexibility for staff and keep the restaurants open.
Business was negatively affected in the early days of the pandemic, but her staff focused on speeding up drive-thru service.
“We like to say ‘keep the wheels moving,’” she said.
Two locations that are more dependent on travelers — Buttonwillow and the Love’s location in Tehachapi — did see less business in the early months of 2020. But all ended up growing business and having higher sales as customers became used to the restrictions.
Paciullo represents women franchise owners on McDonald’s National Supply Leadership Council. The council’s work includes addressing supply chain issues.
McDonald’s made some menu changes and in the early days of the pandemic, store operators worked to ensure that fresh food that couldn’t be used by the restaurants made its way to food banks.
And local McDonald’s have also participated in programs to provide “thank you” meals for healthcare workers and first responders and meals for kids.
Even during the pandemic, Paciullo — a Tehachapi resident since 1994 — made time for volunteer work in a new role as a member of the board of directors for Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. She was appointed last summer to represent the Tehachapi City Council on the board.
“I’m super excited to get to use some of the skills I learned in college,” she said. She has a bachelor’s degree in sports management and athletic administration. Corey Torres, general manager of the recreation and park district, remembered that from the time that he worked at McDonald’s and suggested Paciullo apply when there was a vacancy on the board.
She was thrilled last fall when the district held a grand opening for the new Ollie Mountain Sports Park.
Serving as a board member and sponsoring teams are among the ways Paciullo gives back, she said.
“When you’re in business, the community are your guests, they support your business,” she said. “So it’s important to give back to the community you serve, to thank them for supporting your business. And, you know, kids are the future of society.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
