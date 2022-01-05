Tehachapi High School was in a lockdown earlier Wednesday after a rumor circulated that a gun was on campus. However, no gun was found.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said all matters relating to student and staff safety are taken seriously by Tehachapi Unified School District.
"TUSD works hand in hand with Tehachapi Police Department to respond appropriately to these types of circumstances," she said in an email and an earlier notice to parents.
"In today's instance," she said, "TUSD and TPD staff acted quickly in response to a rumor of a gun on campus and a lockdown was put in place. Once TPD officers cleared the campus and determined no threat was present, the lockdown was released."
