More than 50 years ago, in a front-page article, The Bakersfield Californian reported news of the sale of two Tehachapi area ranches for an estimated $6.7 million.
At the time, the newspaper said, rumors were rampant of a possible sale of another large ranch near Tehachapi — the Broome Ranch, also known as the Loop Ranch.
Whether there was any truth to the rumors of that time, the Loop Ranch remained in the hands of the family that owned it since 1951 — until Dec. 28, when it was acquired by The Nature Conservancy to complete a 72,456-acre preserve.
At 28,354 acres, the Loop Ranch comprises nearly 40 percent of the total acreage now known as the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in California and the largest in the state owned by The Nature Conservancy.
Founded in the U.S. in 1951, The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit organization headquartered in Virginia, with a significant presence in California. Funding for the preserve was primarily provided through a $50 million philanthropic gift from Frank and Joan Randall of Southern California.
The organization said other public and private donors include the Wildlife Conservation Board, the Department of the Navy, Caltrans, Resources Legacy Fund, Sierra Nevada Conservancy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
According to Heather Gately, a spokesperson for the organization, the Loop Ranch is one of nine properties making up the Randall preserve. As the final acquisition in an effort that began more than a decade ago, the Loop Ranch helps bridge the gap between the Tehachapi Mountains and the southern Sierra Nevada.
Gately said the eight other properties include Bear Mountain Ranch (3,149 acres), Beard Ranch (5,668), The 640 (640 acres), Hart Flat Ranch (1,459 acres) and Rancheria Creek Ranch (1,268 acres) — all acquired recently — as well as previous acquisitions of Tollhouse (14,945 acres), Caliente (7,297 acres) and Parker ranches (9,576 acres).
Specific sale prices and names of owners for the various properties were not released due to privacy reasons, but Gately said the total acquisition price for the nine properties was around $65 million.
Cattle ranching is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, Gately said. Because of the growth of non-native grasses, grazing may reduce wildfire risk.
The Loop Ranch
The local ranches sold back in 1969 were the 26,000-acre Rex Ellsworth Ranch, which became Stallion Springs, and the former Fickert Ranch, which became Bear Valley Springs. Reported sales prices for the two properties were $3.4 million and $3.3 million.
But the Loop Ranch wasn’t sold during Tehachapi’s land-development frenzy of the 1960s and 1970s. Instead, cattle continued to graze — and wildlife continued to flourish — on the ranch that borders part of both sides of Highway 58 for some 10 miles west of the city of Tehachapi.
All these years, the Loop Ranch has provided open space, disturbed only by the freeway completed in the early 1970s and the railroad that dates from the 1870s. Indeed, many parts of the ranch don’t look much different today than they did in 1874, when Southern Pacific Railroad began to build the Tehachapi Loop — an engineering marvel that eases the grade for trains and continues to be an important economic link for California.
The ranch gets its name from the looping railroad track. And its new owners believe it will become an important link of a different kind — a corridor for wildlife.
The vision
In a press release, The Nature Conservancy said this area of the Tehachapis has been called a “crucible of evolution” and is a critically important conservation landscape in a chain of protected and unprotected lands that run from the Sierra Nevada to the Baja Peninsula.
The conservancy’s vision is to design and establish a system of resilient wildlife connectivity hubs to allow species to move up and down the state and across elevations.
Partnering with Caltrans, the organization hopes to create a system of wildlife crossings under and over Highway 58. Retrofitting existing culverts and possibly retrofitting the existing Broome Road overpass into a wildlife crossing may safely enable animal movement under or over the freeway. Wildlife protection fencing may be installed along the highway.
Although there are no immediate plans for public access to the preserve, Gately said there is a park access and a mile or two of trails near the city of Tehachapi. This reference seems to be to recreational areas of the Golden Hills Community Services District.
She noted that the conservancy offers volunteer opportunities in parts of the preserve for restoration and enhancement of native species. This effort began in 2017, and is expected to expand.
The planning process for the preserve, including involvement with Caltrans, is expected to take a number of years.
“Community stakeholders will be included as we consider long-term plans for the preserve,” Gately said.
Previous owners
The Loop Ranch was purchased by John Spoor Broome, known as Jack, in 1951. According to an obituary published in the Los Angeles Times, his family bought part of a Mexican land grant, Rancho Guadalasca, on the Ventura County coast, in 1880. He assumed management of the family’s agricultural interests when his father died in 1946. Purchase of the Loop Ranch was part of his expansion into Kern and Monterey counties.
After Jack Broome’s death in 2009, his family retained the ranch under the management of his son, John S. Broome Jr. of Ventura County.
Efforts to reach a representative of the Broome family for comment following news of the transaction with The Nature Conservancy were unsuccessful.
Ranch history
According to the book, “The Long Road to Tehachapi” by historian and author Judy Barras, the ranch was once part of many thousands of acres owned by Tehachapi pioneer John Cuddeback. In addition to raising cattle, Barras wrote that early uses of the land included mining and processing cinnabar (a source of liquid mercury or quicksilver). The property was also home to a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in the early 1930s.
A small part of the ranch was subdivided and annexed to the city of Tehachapi to create the Capital Hills area and the Broome family donated land to the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District for the construction of a new hospital, now Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
