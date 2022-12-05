The California Department of Water Resources on Dec. 1 announced an initial State Water Project allocation of 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. At the same time last year, the initial allocation for 2022 was zero — although it later increased to 15 percent and then dropped again to 5 percent in March.
“This is a good start, but not enough water to sustain the existing customers in the Tehachapi area — if it were to be our new long-term average,” Robert Schultz, president of the Tehachapi-Cummings Water District Board of Directors, said in a text message after the allocation was made public.
“One thing to keep in mind is that this is an early allocation forecast and subject to change many times between now and next spring,” he said.
Since 1974, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District — an agency that serves most of the greater Tehachapi area — has imported water from the SWP to supplement available groundwater through an agreement with the Kern County Water Agency.
The reduced allocation is not expected to have an immediate impact on commercial and residential customers of the city of Tehachapi and three community services districts (Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs) that are customers of the water district. Each pumps groundwater to serve its customers and all have paid the district to build up credit in water banks during years when more imported water was available.
The low allocation is likely to mean the city and CSDs won’t be able to buy imported water to further add to their water banks next year.
New policy
But if the drought persists and the allocation is not increased, farmers in the Tehachapi and Cummings valleys are likely to face increased pressure in the coming year — in part because in September the district’s board took action to set minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts, making it less likely that the district will be able to sell water from its own reserve to farmers.
Schultz argued against the board’s action on Sept. 16, calling the new minimum reserve policy an emotional response to the drought that will set the district up for disaster.
The policy — passed by a 3-1 vote — requires the district to maintain minimum banked water reserve quantities of 3,750 acre-feet in Tehachapi Basin and 6,750 acre-feet in Cummings Basin.
In favor of the policy were Directors Rick Zanutto, James Pack and Kathy Cassil. Director Jonathan Hall was on a committee that developed the policy but was not present for the vote.
But the board is changing. Two new directors will join it on Dec. 14. Delbert Jones was elected to the Division 3 seat formerly held by Pack and Joe Sasia, the only person to file for election from Division 1, will take over Cassil’s seat. Schultz was reelected and Zanutto and Hall both have two years remaining on their terms. Pack and Cassil did not seek reelection.
Whether Schultz will try to convince the board to reconsider the minimum banked water reserve remains to be seen. But in his comments on the latest SWP allocation, he continued to make a case for more flexibility.
He said he believes that the district’s job is to “even out” the ups and downs of SWP allocations to sustain all existing customers each year, despite annual fluctuations in imported water.
“I would hope to continue to support our ag community this year with enough water once again to keep them afloat if we are dealing with yet another year of drought,” Schultz said.
“Of course, we all hope for a much larger allocation before the spring, but these sort of numbers from DWR truly do reiterate the reality that Tehachapi must face and that is that our imported water demand is struggling to keep up with existing customers' needs. Tehachapi's unique culture and diversity is a product of our current water ecosystem and maintaining this requires that we prioritize a balance of water use between people, food, animals, industry and growth.”
Impact on ag
In 2022, farmers in the Cummings Valley were also impacted by new groundwater pumping rules put in place by the district as the result of the Cummings Basin Amended and Restated Judgment. The judgment put groundwater pumping restrictions in place for the first time — making farmers even more reliant on imported water.
A representative of the district’s largest ag customer addressed the board in September when the new minimum reserve policy was enacted.
Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway Farms, told the board that for agriculture, every acre-foot of water not made available results in acreage not planted. And in a follow-up by email on Sept. 19, he said the company is concerned that the district will be less willing to make its banked water available in future years.
Grimmway has farmed in the Tehachapi area for more than 15 years. This year, for the first time ever in the Cummings Valley, the company was forced to leave hundreds of acres fallow, Vickery said in September.
With news of the reduced allocation, the situation for next year looks even worse.
“While we are disappointed by the news, it does not come as a surprise,” the company said in a statement on Dec. 2. “We are hopeful for an increase in rainfall, but Grimmway is being proactive and planting around 1,000 fewer acres in the Cummings and Brite valleys.”
But Schultz isn’t giving up.
“The real pain in Tehachapi with these numerous years of drought and low SWP allocations is felt by landowners and farmers who depend on a reliable annual supply from the SWP,” he said. “I talk to landowners and farmers of all sizes and they have experienced significant financial pain over the last few years due to water shortages and economic forces beyond their control. If we don't further support the industry that grows our food and provides Tehachapi with the unique rural culture it has, then we are destined to become just another city of homes and development driven by greed for the development dollar without regard to long term sustainability.”
He also noted that a significant amount of the water that has been banked in the ground is what is referred to as “return flow” from SWP water delivered to farmers (in other words, return flow is a percentage of water that isn't taken into crops or evaporated and becomes groundwater).
“Farming is what balances Tehachapi's existing water supply for residents while allowing us all to enjoy the beauty of large open spaces, wildlife, agritourism, and a groundwater supply that stays in balance for generations to come,” he said. “Everything we enjoy about Tehachapi is centered around the balance of our water.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
