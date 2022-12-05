SWP - irrigation Cummings Valley June 2022.jpg

A field in the Cummings Valley is irrigated in June 2022. A low imported water allocation for 2023 is expected to mean fewer crops will be grown locally.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The California Department of Water Resources on Dec. 1 announced an initial State Water Project allocation of 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. At the same time last year, the initial allocation for 2022 was zero — although it later increased to 15 percent and then dropped again to 5 percent in March.

“This is a good start, but not enough water to sustain the existing customers in the Tehachapi area — if it were to be our new long-term average,” Robert Schultz, president of the Tehachapi-Cummings Water District Board of Directors, said in a text message after the allocation was made public.