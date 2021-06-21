Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Kern County will honor law enforcement, prosecutors and other community members who fight against DUI crimes in a virtual ceremony this Thursday.
Carla Pearson, a victim services specialist for MADD Kern County, said in a news release that despite fewer cars being on the road during the pandemic, there was an increase in fatality rates because of risky and impaired driving.
"Even during these trying times, our local officers continued to fight to keep our streets safe. For this, we are thankful and we honor these individuals," she said in the release.
More than 30 people will be honored at 10 a.m. Thursday at the MADD Kern County Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition. The event will be streamed on the agency's Facebook and YouTube pages, and at bit.ly/onemaddkern2021.
