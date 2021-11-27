Don’t be fooled by her little library and little pantry. Melissa Foster has a big heart.
In the early months of the pandemic, the Tehachapi resident was disappointed that she and her partner Candy Hernandez would not be able to participate in one of her favorite volunteer activities — helping out the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association — because the 2020 season was canceled. Nor could she attend in-person classes at Antelope Valley College.
Foster noticed that her neighbors on Maple Street were disrupted, too. Children were out of school because of the lockdown and parents were stressed. Even the local library had to close because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Out of frustration, an idea was born. Remembering the Little Free Libraries she saw when she lived in Alameda County, she decided one was needed on Tehachapi’s Maple Street.
The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges with book boxes available in public areas and neighborhoods. It began in Wisconsin in 2009 and quickly spread. With more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries in more than 100 countries, the organization claims that 42 million books are shared annually.
Foster knew that there was a library on Robinson Street near Tehachapi City Hall and she later learned about more little libraries in Tehachapi. But there wasn’t one on Maple Street, so she drew up a design and solicited help from Hernandez to build a cute little book box to put along the curb in front of their home.
Soon there was steady traffic with youngsters and adults checking out the books. But as much as she loves books, Foster soon realized that not just minds but some stomachs were in need due to the challenges of the pandemic, so she drew up another design for Hernandez to build — a Little Pantry with the same concept — donations of non-perishable food items can be left and anyone who needs them can help themselves.
And then, you might know, the shelves of the pantry were sometimes filled with donations of toys and clothing. Foster gathered them, laundered the clothing and made sure the toys were clean, then began to put them out in bins on the weekend, ready to be claimed by anyone who needed them.
And for Christmas, she has two new projects —books will be gift-wrapped with just a few key words written on the outside to describe the book, so it will be a surprise.
“Just like how you’re surprised on Christmas mornings by your gifts from Santa,” she said.
And speaking of Santa, that’s Foster’s other holiday project. On top of her Little Pantry, she has mounted a Santa mailbox. Children may leave letters for Santa and if they include the child’s first name and a mailing address, they will get an answer from Santa (penned by Foster).
After promoting the mailbox on Facebook, she began to receive letters and she’s also on the lookout for anyone who might need some special help and will reach out to local organizations for assistance if the letters identify needs that might be met.
A Tehachapi resident for about 20 years, Foster worked in food service for many years. Now she’s close to finishing a two-year degree in English. Creating her Little Free Library has helped rekindle her love of books. She thinks her future might include continuing her education to become a librarian — or perhaps writing fiction or children’s books.
Soon she hopes to have two little library boxes on Maple Street — one for adults and one for children. And she’d like to see more people in Tehachapi join the program.
According to the map at littlefreelibrary.org, in addition to the library near City Hall and the one on Maple Street, there are three other Little Free Libraries in Tehachapi. You can find the map and other information on the organization’s website.
The “Free Library on Maple St” is located at 410 Maple St. For more information send email to: freelibrarymaplest@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/charter127113.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.