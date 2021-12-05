Bill Malinen, general manager of Bear Valley Community Services District, has achieved the Certified Special District Manager Designation by the Special District Leadership Foundation. Malinen is one of only 49 CSDM in California, which is home to nearly 3,300 special districts.
“This is but one instance of BVCSD staff going above and beyond the call of duty. When management continues to exceed expectations, it inspires those in their charge to do the same. This achievement demonstrates that Mr. Malinen leads by setting a positive example to earn the respect and trust of residents and CSD staff,” said Greg Hahn, president of the Bear Valley Community Services District’s Board of Directors.
The foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.