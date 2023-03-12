Bear Valley - William Malinen.jpg

Bear Valley Community Services District General Manager William Malinen announced on March 9 that he will retire in four months.

 Courtesy BVCSD

Directors of the Bear Valley Community Services District emerged from a two-hour closed session on March 9 with the news that General Manager William Malinen will retire in four months.

The board’s closed session began at 4 p.m. with four items — two were related to litigation and one was to confer with the district’s labor negotiators with the administrative and supervisory unit of the district’s public works department.