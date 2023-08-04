A Tehachapi man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to bomb a police station and was found with about one pound of explosives, Tehachapi police said Friday.
Robert Kovach, 55, was booked Thursday on suspicion of making threats with an intent to terrorize after police learned Wednesday of the alleged threats against the Tehachapi Police Station. Officers arrested Kovach during a traffic stop and found "poor man's C4" in his vehicle, a news release said.
