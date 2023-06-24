Instant Crossword scratcher

The odds of winning $2 million in the California Lottery's Instant Crossword Scratchers game are about one in 1,231,125 — but a player who purchased his ticket at a gas station in Tehachapi did just that recently.

 Courtesy of California Lottery

A man who bought a scratch-off ticket worth $2 million at a service station in Tehachapi was among four lucky people to win millions, the California Lottery announced June 21.

Robert Gage made the big win with an Instant Crossword Scratchers game ticket he bought at Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi, lottery officials said.

