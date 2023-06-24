A man who bought a scratch-off ticket worth $2 million at a service station in Tehachapi was among four lucky people to win millions, the California Lottery announced June 21.
Robert Gage made the big win with an Instant Crossword Scratchers game ticket he bought at Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi, lottery officials said.
Other winners in the group of four announced by the lottery bought their tickets in Stevenson Ranch, Fresno and Modesto.
According to the California Lottery, as of June 24, the odds of winning $2 million — the top prize for the Instant Crossword Scratchers game, are one in 1,231,125. Fifteen of 32 $2 million prizes remain. The $20 ticket provides three ways for players to win, in addition to the second chance drawing.
