Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 29F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.