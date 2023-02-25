Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.