Christopher Andriessen of Caltrans will be the speaker at the March 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi, said Andriessen will share information about the upcoming Clean California Community Days activity set for March 17-27, and also provide updates on local transportation projects.
Budge said the city will reach out to local organizations for possible participation in clean-up activities tied to the statewide campaign.
Although the speaker’s focus will be on the clean-up effort, information may also be provided about construction projects.
In addition to the nearly complete road widening and left-turn lane project on Highway 202 between Banducci Road and the Cummings Valley, the state transportation agency is engaged in planning two other projects important to local residents.
In January, a spokesperson for the agency said it expects public circulation in late winter or spring of a draft environmental document for the long-planned truck-climbing lanes on the eastbound side Highway 58 west of Tehachapi. A public meeting will be set once the document is released.
Another important project is already further along in the planning process, the spokesperson said. Caltrans is in the design phase for a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi. Construction on the Keene Pavement Project is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024-25.
The GTEDC’s monthly meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wedneday, March 1, with networking beginning at 7 a.m. It will be held at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. in downtown Tehachapi (enter on F Street).
