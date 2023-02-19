More details about the city of Tehachapi’s efforts to recruit a new police chief have been published online by Bob Murray & Associates, the recruiting firm hired by the city to fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Kent Kroeger on Feb. 2.

According to the Roseville-based recruiting firm, the salary range for the position is $110,244 to $172,800 annually with placement within the range dependent upon qualifications. That salary is in addition to what is described as an attractive benefits package.

