More details about the city of Tehachapi’s efforts to recruit a new police chief have been published online by Bob Murray & Associates, the recruiting firm hired by the city to fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Kent Kroeger on Feb. 2.
According to the Roseville-based recruiting firm, the salary range for the position is $110,244 to $172,800 annually with placement within the range dependent upon qualifications. That salary is in addition to what is described as an attractive benefits package.
March 29 is the deadline to apply for the position.
According to the recruitment notice, the city seeks a police chief who will fully embrace Tehachapi’s small-town spirit and become a visible, active and engaged member of the community.
Qualified candidates will possess at least three years of varied, increasingly responsible law enforcement management experience and must be eligible for a POST Management Certificate. Preferred qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and graduation from POST Command College or POST Supervisory Leadership Institute.
