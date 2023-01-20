Tehachapi Unified School District has set March 6 at 4:30 p.m. as the deadline to apply for one of 15 voting seats on its new Facilities Advisory Committee.
At its regular meeting in December the board approved formation of the committee to provide a platform for input in district facilities. In addition to two school board members, the FAC will include three community members, representatives from district employee groups and a student from grades six through ten.
Each of the schools in the district will also have a parent representative — Cummings Valley, Golden Hills and Tompkins elementary schools, Jacobsen Middle School, Tehachapi High School and the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
The first FAC meeting is set for March 30, according to the district’s website. Meetings will be open to the public. It’s likely committee members will be appointed at the school board’s regular meeting on March 14.
Printed copies of the application form are available at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. A form, copy of the bylaws and other information is also available online at bit.ly/3iwHQIB.
