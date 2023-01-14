Tehachapi Unified School District has set March 6 at 4:30 p.m. as the deadline to apply for one of 15 voting seats on its new Facilities Advisory Committee.

At its regular meeting in December, the board approved formation of the committee to provide a platform for input in district facilities. In addition to two school board members, the FAC will include three community members, representatives from district employee groups and a student from grades six through ten.